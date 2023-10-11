4 times Leeds United made a huge profit in the transfer market

Leeds United have made some blockbuster signings in their history. And they’ve had some blockbuster player sales too.

Now back in the Championship, Leeds United remain a team with Premier League pedigree and Premier League history.

The club is one of the most iconic in English football and with that comes some iconic players; often times these players come and go for big transfer fees as well.

Here we look at five times Leeds United made a huge profit in the transfer market…

Kalvin Phillips – £45m profit

Although an academy product, Kalvin Phillips can’t be left off this list.

The midfielder rose through the ranks at Elland Road, making well over 200 appearances for the club and eventually helping to steer them towards Premier League promotion in 2020.

Leaving for Manchester City in 2022, Phillips pocketed Leeds a cool £45million in the process.

Rio Ferdinand – £12m profit

Rio Ferdinand became the world’s most expensive defender in late 2000 when Leeds United sign him from West Ham for £18million.

And after just two seasons in Yorkshire, Manchester United came calling, with the Red Devils then making Ferdinand the world’s most expensive defender for a second time, and also, at the time, the most expensive British player in history.

United paid £30million for Ferdinand in 2002.

Chris Wood – £12m profit

Chris Wood was a well-liked named during his time at Elland Road. In little over two full seasons with Leeds, Wood scored a staggering 44 goals in all competitions, prompting Burnley to snap him up shortly after the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Leeds were said to have paid just £3million for the New Zealand international before Burnley broke their club record signing, bringing in Wood for a reported fee of £15million.

Raphinha – £38m profit

Raphinha goes down as one of the better signings of the modern era for Leeds United. In two Premier League seasons at Elland Road, the Brazilian scored 17 top flight goals and made 12 assists, before sealing a big money move to Barcelona ahead of last season.

Leeds paid just £17million for the winger and eventually sold him for up to £55million with add-ons, handing Leeds a hefty profit of £38million.

It’s reported however that Leeds are still owed much of that transfer fee.