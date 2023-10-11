3 Mink Peeters alternatives Hull City must consider amid free agent links

Hull City are said to be in talks with free agent striker Mink Peeters, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Hull City reportedly face competition from League One side Lincoln City for the former Real Madrid and Ajax man. He last played in the UAE for Gulf United.

Peeters, 25, is without a club and will be weighing up his options. He is an ex-Holland youth international.

Here is a look at three alternative available forwards the Tigers should consider instead…

Lyle Taylor

The Monserrat international parted company with Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. He is an experienced player in the Football League and has played just 550 games to date.

Taylor, formerly of Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City, would give Hull more competition and depth up top. The main two options for the Championship outfit right now are Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly.

Lewis Grabban

He is an option for the Tigers and remains unattached. The ex-AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest man spent time in Saudi Arabia last season with Al-Ahli.

However, he has since left the Pro League and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He has scored 168 goals in 540 matches in all competitions so far in his career.

Stefano Okaka

Hull are no strangers to scouting players from the Turkish Super Lig and Okaka last played for İstanbul Başakşehir. The ex-Italy international, who made five caps, scored 20 goals in 69 outings during his time at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium before leaving in the summer.

Okaka played in England from 2016 to 2019 at Watford. He has also had stints in the past at Roma, Palma, Sampdoria and Anderlecht and is available for Liam Rosenior’s if they are keen on another attacking player.