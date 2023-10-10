Wrexham pair available to face Crewe Alexandra as Parkinson drops selection hint

Wrexham pair Ryan Barnett and Andy Cannon are available to play tonight, as detailed in a report by the Evening Leader.

Wrexham can call upon the duo despite the fact they are suspended in the league. They face fellow League Two side Crewe Alexandra away in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Barnett, 24, was sent off against the Railwaymen in the league at the end of last month and still has one game left to sit out. Meanwhile, Cannon was dismissed away at Crawley Town last time out.

Parkinson has said, as per the Evening Leader: “We will rest a few players and give players much-needed minutes at Crewe. It was a hard week for us.

“We played 11 v 10 for a long period against Crewe and were immense, it was a really hard game at Mansfield and same again against Crawley. I will make a lot of changes but we have got plenty of options.”

Wrexham to make changes

Wrexham will see their cup clash against Crewe as a chance to rest some players. It has been a hectic first couple of months or so of the new season for the National League champions.

They have adapted well on the whole to life back in the Football League, despite a couple of tricky afternoons. The Welsh outfit are 7th in the league and are inside the play-offs on goal difference.

Parkinson’s side were conceding too many goals but have tightened up over recent fixtures. They have kept two clean sheets in a row now.

Bryce Hosannah, Callum McFazdean and Billy Waters were all left out of their 22-man squad but can feature in the Papa John’s Trophy which is a boost. It gives them the opportunity to get some minutes.

Barnett and Cannon will also likely feature due to the fact they won’t be able to play this weekend. Wrexham face Salford City at home on Saturday as they look to keep their momentum going.