‘Wide of the mark’ – Emerging Birmingham City story played down by trusted reporter

Birmingham City sacked John Eustace yesterday, and this morning, reports claimed that the club could now axe Craig Gardner.

Birmingham City are making changes in the backrooms.

Eustace was sacked – and in many’s opinion rather unfairly – yesterday morning, with former England and Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney looking set to replace him.

And this morning, Football Insider claimed that Birmingham City could also axe technical director Gardner as the club looked for a complete shake-up of the management team.

But taking to Twitter earlier today, Birmingham Live reporter Alex Dicken played down the story, tweeting:

“Understand the stories about #BCFC looking to replace Craig Gardner are wide of the mark. Blues’ board are believed to be happy with Gardner’s work and aren’t looking for a new sporting director.”

Gardner had two spells as a player for Birmingham City, even having a spell as caretaker manager in 2020. But he’s been in the role of technical director since 2021 and he’s done an increasingly impressive job for Blues.

The club’s summer transfer window this year was their most impressive for a long time and Gardner has been attributed with much of the praise.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Gardner and Birmingham City

Gardner is a well-liked name among Birmingham City fans, and someone who knows the club too.

News of his potential exit this morning was another worrying story for fans, but thankfully it seems like that story is well wide of the mark, with Dicken a trusted source of Blues news.

Right now, the pressing issue is replacing Eustace. Rooney certainly seems like he’s nearing the job and he’ll arrive with little backing from fans, who had largely warmed to Eustace.

Still, Rooney will be given a chance and if he can improve on the job done by Eustace, then it’ll prove to be a good decision by the board.

But few have faith in the former England man.