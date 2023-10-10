‘We knew’ – Key Blackburn Rovers figure sheds light on true extent of PL interest in prized asset

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Wharton really made a name for himself over the course of last season. The 19-year-old was among the academy graduates to break into the first-team after Jon Dahl Tomasson’s arrival and his performances didn’t go unnoticed.

Premier League clubs were consistently linked over the summer. Rumours of Everton making a swap deal move circulated, Newcastle United scouted Wharton and Manchester United were linked in September.

That highlights just a few of the clubs said to be eyeing the teenage midfielder but now, Blackburn Rovers director Broughton has shared the true extent of the interest.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Broughton confirmed no concrete offers were tabled for Wharton before admitting he felt confident of keeping the midfielder given his belief he wouldn’t push for a move himself. He said:

“There were no formal bids on the table. There were tentative enquiries, especially with some swap deals earlier in the window.

“I always felt we would keep Adam this summer. There wasn’t a huge push, usually from the agent and the player making themselves available. We knew that wouldn’t come from Adam, he’s happy at the football club and he can see his development.”

Broughton later praised Wharton’s representatives for having the development of a young talent like Wharton at the top of their priorities.

Destined for the top?

It’s still very much the early days of Wharton’s career. He’s played 33 times for Blackburn Rovers’ first-team, managing two goals and three assists for the club in that time.

The weekend win over QPR was the first Championship game he had missed this season. His drop out the side came due to a groin issue picked up against Coventry City and it brought an end to his run of nine consecutive starts for Tomasson’s side.

The early signs of success are there for Wharton. He’s a confident, brave player in possession and isn’t afraid of showing his combative side alongside his creativity. Once he’s developed further to manage the full rigours of a senior campaign, you can’t help but feel big things are awaiting the Blackburn Rovers starlet. For now though, Ewood Park feels like the ideal place for him to continue his development.