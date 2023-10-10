Wayne Rooney jets into England as timescale of Birmingham City appointment emerges

Wayne Rooney’s appointment as Birmingham City boss is set to be confirmed in the next 24 to 48 hours, reporter John Percy has said.

Wayne Rooney looks set to become the new Birmingham City boss following the controversial sacking of John Eustace. The Blues sit 6th in the Championship and Eustace has drawn high praise for his work done at St. Andrew’s.

However, the club have said they want a manager to come in and instil a ‘no fear’ play style, with CEO Garry Cook since explaining that there was not an alignment between the hierarchy and Eustace’s vision.

Speculation has been rife over the impending appointment of Rooney as a result and now, a fresh insight has emerged from the Daily Telegraph’s John Percy.

Speaking on X – formerly Twitter – Percy reported that Rooney is expected to be confirmed as the new head coach within the next 24 to 48 hours after landing back in England last night.

Wayne Rooney is back in England after flying from Washington last night. Former Manchester United and England captain set to be confirmed as Birmingham City's new head coach in the next 24-48 hours #bcfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 10, 2023

Wayne Rooney – the right man for the job?

While it seems the feeling over Eustace’s sacking is pretty unanimous, only time will tell if the decision to replace him with Wayne Rooney is the right one. He drew high praise for the work done in impossible circumstances at Derby County, first keeping them up before suffering relegation from the Championship despite their valiant efforts.

His time in the MLS with D.C. United didn’t go as hoped before his exit last week and now, a return to the EFL awaits.

It seems that the Birmingham City ownership want to bring in their own boss after taking the reins with Eustace in charge. The general feeling is that the departed manager won’t be out of a job long given the work he has done at St. Andrew’s but as said before, only time will tell if they were justified in their decision to move him on and open the door for Rooney.