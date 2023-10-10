Watford owner set to restructure part of backroom with key decision looming

Watford look set to part ways with technical director Ben Manga, reports The Athletic.

Watford brought in Manga at the end of last year, with the 49-year-old having previously impressed as a Chief Scout and Director of Football at German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

But despite his pedigree, Manga looks set to leave Watford with owner Gino Pozzo apparently keen on axing Manga, despite very little time in charge and despite having given Manga very little resources to work with.

The Athletic write that Manga’s exit is now looking ‘increasingly likely’, with the bulk of Manga’s recruitment team also looking set to leave Vicarage Road.

The same report adds that controversial owner Pozzo wants to restructure the department.

Watford changed managers once again in the summer, bringing in former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael after a 2022/23 campaign which saw three permanent managers take charge.

The Hornets have started the new season slowly as well; they sit in 20th place of the Championship table and have won just one of their last 10 league fixtures.

Watford under Pozzo

Watford have had a turbulent time under Pozzo, who is best known for axing managers after very little time.

And that’s exactly what he’s doing with Manga here; Manga looked like a very good appointment for the club after his positive spell in Germany, but he’s barely been given the resources or the time to properly have a go at the job.

It seems like Pozzo wants things more his way and fans may be feareful that their club’s owner will take a more hands on role with transfers and so on.

Watford have started the season poorly and Ismael looks like he could be facing the axe very soon, despite the club handing him a new deal just last week.

The Hornets return to action vs Sheffield Wednesday later in the month.