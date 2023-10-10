Twitter poll: Is David Wagner the right man for Norwich City?

Norwich City appointed David Wagner in January of this year, bringing him in to replace Dean Smith halfway through the 2022/23 season.

Norwich City handed Wagner the chance to return to the dugout after his exit from Swiss side BSC Young Boys, who he had departed in March 2022.

Last season, they ended up 13th in the Championship. It marked a disappointing first season back in the second-tier after their relegation from the Premier League but they will be keen to mount a serious push this time around in what is Wagner’s first full campaign at the helm at Carrow Road.

It has been a pretty mixed start to the season though. After beginning strong, the Canaries have now won only one of their last five games, losing three of them.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the last game before the international break. It leaves Norwich City in 8th place and 13 points off top, leading to growing pressure on manager Wagner.

Is David Wagner the right man for Norwich City?

Frankfurt-born American boss Wagner has some strong pedigree behind him. After starting out in youth sides at Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund, he led Huddersfield Town to the Premier League and cut a hugely popular figure there.

He’s since led FC Schalke and BSC Young Boys but hasn’t been able to emulate that previous level of success.

The hope has been that Wagner can lead Norwich City back to the top-flight but amid their recent struggles and lack of a turnaround over the second half of last season, doubts are kicking in among some supporters.

Now, we asked our Twitter following, ‘Is David Wagner the right man for Norwich City’, to which 55.7% answered ‘No.’

Time will tell just how Wagner’s situation at Carrow Road but with change afoot at the top of the club, it seems some feel he might not be the boss to lead the club forward. The votes were rather split though, so it looks as though the Norwich City boss still has a good amount of backing.

With change coming at Norwich City, it remains to be seen if those at the top of the club feel the same as the voters in our poll.