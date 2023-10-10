Twitter poll: Followers vote on whether or not Neil Warnock would keep Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday sit in last place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday are the only team in the Championship yet to win a game this season.

And the club is managerless after sacking former boss Xisco Munoz earlier in the month, with the club now looking to make a swift appointment ahead of a crunch match vs Watford in two week’s time.

German boss Danny Rohl is looking like the front-runner as things stand. But a number of Wednesday fans have called for Neil Warnock to come in and attempt to save their season.

The 74-year-old is out of work after leaving Huddersfield Town earlier in the season.

Can Warnock save Sheffield Wednesday?

Warnock is certainly the man for these kind of jobs.

He’s saved teams time and time again, doing so in his most recent showing at Huddersfield which was arguably his most difficult task to date.

And it was said earlier in the month that Warnock would be open to taking on the Wednesday job, so the ball certainly seems to be in the Owls’ court as things stand.

Being a former Sheffield United boss, it could be an appointment that eventually splits opinion, and with Sheffield Wednesday in last place and with a set of players lacking in confidence, it could well prove to be a job too tough for even the best.

We asked our Twitter followers whether or not they think Warnock could save Sheffield Wednesday from relegation this season, and 53.7% of those who voted said ‘No’.

Caretaker boss Neil Thompson oversaw a much-needed, goalless draw vs Darren Moore’s Huddersfield last time out. But a first win of the season continues to elude Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls head to Watford at the end of the international break and with the Hornets also struggling, it’s not a bad first game for whoever comes in at Hillsborough.

But whether or not that man is Warnock remains to be seen.