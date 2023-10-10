Trusted reporter issues update on Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of 34-year-old coach

Sheffield Wednesday’s deal to name Danny Rohl as the club’s new manager is ‘not 100% done’ yet, reporter Rob Staton has said.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Xisco Munoz last week. The Spaniard endured a short and dismal time in charge of the Owls, winning no Championship games before his exit.

Since then, speculation has been rife over who could be the next to lead the club. Plenty of names have been mentioned but it seems German coach Rohl has emerged as the lead contender.

He was in the frame for the job after Darren Moore’s exit before Munoz landed the post and over the weekend, it was said in The Sun that Rohl is set to become Sheffield Wednesday boss after positive talks.

Now, BBC reporter Rob Staton has shared a fresh update on X. He said that the process to make Rohl the new manager is still ongoing and while the deal isn’t yet done, there’s ‘nothing unusual’ to worry about.

Understand deal to make Danny Röhl the next Sheffield Wednesday boss not 100% done yet but process ongoing. Nothing unusual #SWFC — Rob Staton (@robstaton) October 10, 2023

Rohl inbound?

While it remains to be seen just when the Rohl deal gets done, it seems things are moving in the right direction. He has a promising CV but given that he hasn’t ever been a senior manager himself, there is an element of risk with his appointment.

After starting out with RB Leipzig in youth coach and analyst roles, he stepped up to work alongside first-team boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who he then followed to Southampton. Spells as assistant manager at Bayern Munich and with the German national team mean he’s worked with some of the best his country has to offer, and alongside some fantastic coaches.

At 34, he’s still young but having retired at a young age, he has a good amount of coaching experience. The hope will be that he can inspire and galvanise a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side who are rooted to the bottom of the table.