‘Strange situation’ – League One boss has say on Gillingham managerial change

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has admitted Gillingham’s managerial change has altered his plans for tonight’s game.

Portsmouth face the League Two side in the Papa John’s Trophy. The Gills are currently without a permanent manager.

They decided to sack Neil Harris last week in a move that raised eyebrows. Keith Millen is currently in caretaker charge.

Mousinho has had his say on the situation, as per his official club website: “It’s a strange situation – it’s difficult for us to prepare because we have no idea what they’re going to do.

“But they had a good win against MK Dons at the weekend and the most important message for the lads is that we’ll have to see what comes on the night, then adjust accordingly.”

He added: “We’re going to be really strong, especially as we don’t have a game at the weekend. There will be quite a few guys involved who played for us against Port Vale on Saturday and not as many changes as before.”

Gillingham managerial shake-up

Gillingham have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their next boss. The Kent club are aiming for promotion to League One this season.

They are currently sat in 3rd place in the fourth tier table after picking up 22 points from their first 12 outings. They are only two points behind table toppers Notts County.

Millen guided them to a 2-1 home win over MK Dons last time out. Macauley Bonne and Scott Malone were both on the scoresheet for the hosts to help them land a decent three points, whilst Dan Harvie was sent off for the visitors late on.

The Gills will have some selection decisions to make ahead of tonight’s match against Pompey. Unlike their opponents, they have a game this weekend against Walsall.

Therefore, they may look to shake up their side to rest a few players. The league will be their priority, whereas Mousinho can afford to put out a strong team as they have a break due to international call-ups.

Gillingham’s hunt for a new manager goes on and they will be carefully weighing up their options.