Reporter issues update on Birmingham City’s Wayne Rooney talks after Eustace sacking

Birmingham City began formal talks with Wayne Rooney’s representatives in Washington yesterday but neither side are rushing to get the deal done, as per Rob Dorsett.

Birmingham City made the decision to part ways with John Eustace on Monday. The decision has been a hot topic in the football world given the Blues’ sit 6th in the Championship table, but it seems the ownership is keen to bring in their own man to lead the squad.

Enter Manchester United and England legend Rooney, who only left MLS side D.C. United last week. Various reports have said he will be the new Blues boss but amid plenty of speculation, a fresh update emerged from Sky Sports reporter Dorsett yesterday evening.

He stated on X – formerly known as Twitter – that despite the hordes of rumours, there is no rush to get the deal done. Formal talks began in Washington yesterday but Rooney was not in attendance, with his representatives instead trusted with discussing matters with Birmingham City.

Wayne Rooney is still in Washington. But formal talks between his reps and #bcfc bosses began a few hours ago in his absence. No rush from either side, because of the international break, but both confident a deal can be done in the coming days. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) October 9, 2023

On the way to St. Andrew’s?

While it seems the deal might not be as imminent as some outlets have suggested, it does seem that for all intents and purposes, Rooney will be the new Birmingham City manager.

The club’s statement in announcing the impending change in manager has drawn questions. They want a ‘no fear’ style of play, and it seems Rooney will be the manager to do that. There are some doubts over the true reasons over the decision to switch, especially given the 37-year-old’s profile in the world game.

Rooney’s time at D.C. United didn’t go as well as hoped but he earned deserved plaudits for the job he did at Derby County. He fought tooth and nail to keep them in the Championship and while they were relegated the following season, they did so with valiant effort and with the odds already stacked against them.