Pundit hails loaned out Watford man, he could be exactly what Ismael is missing right now: Opinion

Watford loaned youngster Kwadwo Baah to League One side Burton Albion in the summer, with the youngster having since featured nine times in the league.

Watford signed Baah, 20, in the summer of 2021, after the former Rochdale man saw a move to Manchester City fall through.

But Baah is yet to make his first-team debut for Watford. The Germany U19 international has instead spent time out on loan; with Fortuna Dusseldorf last season and Burton Albion this time round.

With Burton, Baah has made nine League One appearances so far this season, with the winger scoring once and assisting once.

And Baah caught the eye of Football League pundit Gab Sutton during last night’s 2-1 win over Cambridge United in League One, with the Watford youngster starting the game.

Sutton tweeted:

“Loving Kwadwo Baah’s ability to cross/cutback on the run. It’s so hard to defend against – ball could come in at any moment, and often catches opponents off-balance as it’s a different direction to where their momentum’s taking them.”

Meanwhile, Watford have been struggling in the Championship, with Valerien Ismael’s side having won just two league games all season, currently sitting in 20th place of the table.

Could Baah help Watford?

Watford are lacking this season. And it seems like the club is mostly lacking in attack after the summer departures of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

Whilst Baah wouldn’t be able to come in and fill the shoes of someone like Sarr straight away, he could be a long-term solution, and Ismael may well have Baah in the back of his mind as his Watford side continue to struggle.

As per Sutton’s tweet, Baah shares some similar traits to Sarr in that he’s a pacy winger who likes to get forward and put balls into the box, and that’s something that the Hornets have lacked this season.

If Baah continues to impress and starts to get some goal contributions recorded, he could give Watford a decision to make in January.