Portsmouth boss Mousinho provides update on 20-year-old with exit eyed

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said they are still looking to fix up a loan deal for Liam Vincent.

Portsmouth are eager to offload the versatile full-back again on a temporary basis. He is back with the League One table toppers following a recent stint at Worthing.

Vincent, 20, is yet to make an appearance for the Hampshire outfit. They face Gillingham in the Papa John’s Trophy this evening.

Mousinho has provided this update to The News: “He has gone on loan to Worthing this season and we are looking to get him out again for a bit more frequent football. Unfortunately that hasn’t happened at the moment, so we will weigh that up.”

Portsmouth eyeing exit

Another loan move for Vincent would help him get some more experience under his belt. His chances of breaking into Portsmouth’s team at the moment are very slim due to the abundance of options they have in his position.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Bromley before moving to Fratton Park back in 2021. However, he is still waiting on his debut.

Vincent has been shipped out a few times over recent times. He has had spells at Maidstone, Hampton & Richmond and most recently Worthing to help boost his development.

His contract with his current club expires at the end of this campaign meaning he is due to become a free agent in June 2024. Mousinho will have a big decision to make regarding his future.

Pompey are currently eyeing promotion to the Championship and have been in fine form recently. They are top of the third tier table and are unbeaten in their opening 12 league games.

Colby Bishop scored twice last time out as they beat Port Vale 2-0.