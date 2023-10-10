Peterborough United casting eyes over non-league hotshot – played vs Sunderland U21s last night

Peterborough United have brought young Biggleswade striker Pemi Aderoju in on trial, it has emerged.

Peterborough United have given opportunities to a whole host of lower-league players over the years. Plenty have risen from non-league to join the Posh, making good on their opportunities to impress in the EFL too.

Now, it seems the League One side are giving a chance to another in-form non-league talent.

On Monday night, Peterborough United’s U21s faced Sunderland’s youngsters. An unnamed trialist donned the no.9 shirt on the night as they were defeated 2-1 and it looks as though said trialist was striker Pemi Aderoju.

In their report of the game, Chronicle Live mentioned as Aderoju as the trialist and indeed, Dave Northfield of Biggleswade had confirmed in an interview over the weekend that Posh had given an opportunity to their top scorer.

Aderoju has 12 goals in 12 games for Biggleswade and the trial is with a view to signing him in January on a professional deal.

New star on the radar?

It remains to be seen if Aderoju can earn himself a deal with Peterborough United but after his prolific form for Biggleswade, he looks to be a player the club believe could be capable of making the step up. As highlighted before, Posh aren’t afraid of giving these opportunities to promising young players and with Aderoju in such form, it’s no surprise he’s appeared on their radar.

After his outing versus Sunderland’s youngsters, time will tell how long his spell at the club lands and if he can land a professional contract with Darren Ferguson’s side.

Meanwhile, Posh’s first-team will be looking to make the most of a weekend without a game. The Wigan Athletic clash scheduled for this Saturday was postponed due to international call-ups, so United will return against Wycombe Wanderers on the 21st.