Oxford United snap up striker after Rangers exit

Oxford United have signed attacker Cameron Cooper following his exit from Rangers, as announced by their official club website.

Oxford United have landed the striker for free. He has been training with the League One side for a few months and has done enough to land a deal.

Cooper, 18, cut ties with Rangers at the end of last season. He has since been a free agent but has found a new home now.

He has told the U’s club website: “I’m buzzing; since I found out I could get the opportunity to come down here I’ve been really looking forward to it and I just can’t wait to get started.

“All the boys have been great with me, as well as all the coaches and all the staff. Everyone around the buildings been really good and really helpful with settling me in so I’ve enjoyed it so far. I’ve been building relationships with the other boys on and off the pitch.”

New face at Oxford

Oxford will see Cooper as one for the future at the Kassam Stadium. The teenager has the potential to grow and develop in the future.

He will initially be eager to show what he can do with the club’s youth sides with a view to breaking into the first-team down the line.

The Scottish prospect was on the books at Rangers for for two years until his deal expired at the end of June. He has now dropped down to England to pursue a career in the Football League.

He started out at Thistle Weir Youth Academy and then Partick Thistle before moving to Ibrox last year.

The Bishopbriggs-born then spent the past 12 months with Rangers and played for their B team in the Lowland League. He wasn’t able to make a senior appearance for the Scottish Premiership side.

They then made the tough decision to let him leave a few months ago and he has now made Oxford his home. Liam Manning’s side are currently 2nd in the third tier table behind leaders Portsmouth.