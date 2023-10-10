New report shares huge fees owed to Leeds United by Barcelona as part of 2022 deal

Leeds United are still owed around £33m by Barcelona as part of the deal that saw Raphinha move to the Catalan giants last summer, as per ARA (via GOAL).

Leeds United’s move to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Stade Rennais in October 2020 proved to be a masterstroke. His return of 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 games played a key role in keeping the club in the Premier League for two years and then, they made a huge profit in selling him to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants paid a reported £55m to sign the Leeds United star and the impact of his exit was strong. The Whites were unable to replace him and the following season, they were relegated to the Championship.

Since then, Raphinha has maintained a regular spot in Brazil’s squad. He’s also notched 12 goals and 15 assists in 57 games for Barca, testing himself against and playing alongside some of the world’s best.

Now though, it has emerged Leeds United are still due a huge chunk of the Raphinha fee from Barcelona.

Catalan outlet ARA (via GOAL) has reported the Whites are still owed £33m as part of the deal. £21m of this is described as ‘short-term’ debt to the second-tier club.

An influx of cash awaits

Barcelona’s financial struggles over recent years have been well-documented. The big fee received for Raphinha looked to provide a huge financial boost for Leeds United at the time but it seems they’re yet to actually land the majority of the money included in the deal between the two clubs.

Time will tell just when that comes. And, while Leeds United aren’t exactly hard up despite relegation, that huge influx of cash will be welcomed with open arms.

Raphinha was a fantastic player for the Whites and while it was a blow to see him go, he’s a player many viewed as capable of playing for a top club like Barcelona. He went with the well wishes of Leeds United supporters and hopefully, when the money does come through, the proceeds from his sale can be invested into Daniel Farke’s team.