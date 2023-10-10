Mansfield Town to rest three key players against Doncaster Rovers

Mansfield Town will give Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Louis Reed a breather tonight, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town are in Papa John’s Trophy action. They face fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers at home.

The Stags head into the clash in confident mood after their solid start to the new season. Nigel Clough’s side are yet to lose in the league.

Their website says Akins, Keillor-Dunn and Reed will be ‘rested’. Elsewhere, midfielder Ollie Clarke has had five stitches on a gash he sustained against AFC Wimbledon last time out.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Mansfield selection decisions

Mansfield’s cup clash against Doncaster is a chance to play some fringe players and youngsters. There isn’t much point risking some of their key players in case they got injured.

The likes of Lewis Brunt, Finn Flanagan, McKeal Abdullah and James Gale will see the match against Grant McCann’s men as a chance to show what they can do.

The Stags’ main focus will be on the league as they eye promotion to League One. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the last campaign.

Mansfield are currently sat in 5th position after the first 12 matches. Their draw against Wimbledon last Saturday means they now have 20 points on the board.

They are inside the top seven on goal difference and are two points off the top three. Clough’s side haven’t lost yet in this campaign but have drawn eight times now so will be looking to start turning those draws into wins to ensure they can keep the pace with the teams up there.

Akins, Keillor-Dunn and Reed are all key players for the Nottinghamshire outfit and they will be fit and ready for their weekend clash against Notts County as they prepare to sit out against Doncaster.