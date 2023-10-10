Ipswich Town handed another potential boost with regards to Kieran McKenna’s future

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is a man in demand following his side’s impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Ipswich Town currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table.

The Tractor Boys have taken 28 points from their first 11 games of the season, having lost just one league fixture so far, with boss McKenna earning many plaudits along the way.

And the former Manchester United coach has an admirerer in Crystal Palace; reports earlier this month revealed that the Eagles have identified McKenna as a potential successor to Roy Hodgson.

But over the weekend, Alan Nixon revealed that any club wanting to prise McKenna from Portman Road will have to cough up a hefty £4million in compensation, with the 37-year-old now earning £25,000-per-week as well as bonuses.

And in another potential boost for Ipswich, it seems like Palace are identifying a top managerial target in Paulo Fonseca, with recent reports once again crediting the Eagles with an interest in the Lille boss.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

McKenna and Ipswich Town

McKenna and Ipswich Town are a good match. They’re bringing the best out of each other and right now, they’re on a trajectory to go right to the top.

Ipswich Town are showing a lot of positive signs in the Championship this season and whilst the likes of Preston drop off, Town retain their string form.

There’s of course a long way to go this season. But right now there seems to be nothing stopping Ipswich, and it also seems like McKenna’s future at Portman Road is becoming more secure.

Not only are the club protected by a sizeable compensation fee, but it seems like Palace are really starting to turn their attentions to Fonseca, with the Eagles having been the most-linked club to McKenna.

Ipswich Town return to Championship duties away at strugglers Rotherham United later this month.