Hull City’s fears eased as fresh update emerges on injury to 23-year-old

Hull City forward Aaron Connolly’s injury is only a short-term one, the club have confirmed after his withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland squad.

Hull City man Connolly has been in fine form since returning to the club on a permanent basis in the summer. His return of five goals in 11 Championship games earned him a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad too.

However, after landing a place in Stephen Kenny’s squad, it was confirmed that the 23-year-old had been forced to withdraw through injury. Understandably, that led to some concerns among Tigers supporters who thought their talisman could be facing a spell out.

Now though, it seems their fears can be eased.

Hull City have reported on X that Connolly’s issue is a short-term and minor one, hopefully allowing him to return sooner rather than later. There is no mention of just how long he will be out, but news that the injury isn’t going to keep him out for an extended spell will be reassuring for both supporters and Tigers boss Liam Rosenior.

The forward has withdrawn from the squad due to a short-term issue with a minor injury.

The battle for a starting spot

Connolly has been starting for Rosenior more often than not recently. After coming off the bench in the first four games of the Championship season, he started six games in a row before dropping back to the bench against Millwall just before the break.

Liam Delap was preferred against the Lions, with Connolly coming on just after the hour mark.

The hope will be that the injury doesn’t disrupt his promising start to life as a permanent Hull City player. He’s had a tough few years after making his breakthrough with Brighton & Hove Albion and having found form in the early stages of the season, a long-term injury might have stunted the momentum he had gained. Thankfully though, it seems he won’t be out for too long.