Hull City and Lincoln City in talks with free agent striker

Hull City and Lincoln City are said to be in discussions with free agent striker Mink Peeters, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Hull City and Lincoln City could reportedly try and lure the attacker to England. He is available having most recently played for UAE side Gulf United.

Peeters, 25, can play up front or on either flank. The Dutchman is currently weighing up his next move in the game.

TEAMtalk claim the Tigers and the Imps are both in ‘talks’ with him over a potential switch to the Football League.

Hull and Lincoln linked with attacker

Hull are currently one point off the Championship play-offs after an impressive start to the season under Liam Rosenior. They drew 2-2 away at Millwall in their last outing.

Their two main forwards at the moment are Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly. However, they let Oscar Estupinan leave on loan to Metz over the summer which has left them a bit short up top.

As for Lincoln, they are 14th in the League One table under Mark Kennedy. They could see Peeters as someone to bolster their attacking options.

Peeters started his career on the books at PSV before moving on for spells at Ajax and Real Madrid as a youngster. He played for the latter for five years from 2014 to 2019.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the La Liga giants. Instead, he featured for their B team before loan spells away at VVV-Venlo, Almere City and Lleida Esportiu.

The ex-Holland youth international left the Santiago Bernabeu three years ago and has since had stints at Cukaricki, FC Volendam and Gulf United and needs to find a new home now with Hull and Lincoln linked.