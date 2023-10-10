‘Going to watch him much more’ – Exciting West Brom prodigy could land first-team chance soon

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has suggested injuries could pave the way for Tom Fellows to come into the team after the international break.

West Brom academy graduate Fellows has been on the fringes of the first-team for a little while now. He’s been a regular for the U18s and U21s and spent last season on loan with Crawley Town, playing 40 times for the League Two side across all competitions.

The 20-year-old has been in and around Corberan’s first-team this season but had to wait until last Friday for his first Championship outing of the campaign. He came on off the bench against Birmingham City in place of the injured John Swift.

Now, after remaining an unused substitute for much of the season, it seems he could be on the brink of a run in the team.

Speaking to the Express and Star, Corberan tipped Fellows to be ‘a very good’ Championship player before suggesting he’s set for an increase in game time. He said:

“I think Fellows is going to be a very good player in the Championship.

“Still, he is going to need time but, for me, I was very pleased with what I saw of him in the pitch and normally we are going to watch him much more in the pitch.”

A chance on the horizon

While it seems Corberan is keen to take his time with Fellows’ development, it looks as though he’s a young player he really rates. There has been a pathway for the first-team for promising young players over the years and it seems Fellows could be one who breaks through too.

Injuries have paved the way for him to come into the team, so now it’ll be down to Fellows to take the chance when the opportunity presents itself.

It remains to be seen just what the picture is regarding injuries after the international break but if the youngster can train well over the coming weeks, it could be that he lands himself more minutes for Corberan’s side.