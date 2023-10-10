Final results: Will Preston North End make the top six this season? Twitter poll

Preston North End were, and remain the surprise package in the Championship this season.

That’s despite a notable dip in form for Ryan Lowe’s side, who’ve lost their last three going into this month’s international break.

Preston North End currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table but are now eight points behind Ipswich Town in 2nd, with the Tractor Boys beating Preston 4-2 over the weekend.

Lowe’s men started the season in a fine vein of form; going unbeaten in their opening eight games of the campaign and winning six in a row.

Form has since dwindled but Preston remain in a strong position ahead of the run in to the festive period.

Will Preston North End make the top six this season?

Few thought Preston would be able to maintain their early form.

But few would also have thought that the Lilywhites would go into this international break winless in four and on the back of three-straight defeats.

Preston have been shipping in goals at the wrong end of the pitch too, conceding 11 in their last three, and scoring just twice.

Lowe has some important players out injured and so this two-week break gives them a chance to get back up to speed, and it also gives Lowe a chance to reassess what’s going wrong for his side right now.

And we asked our Twitter followers, ‘Will Preston North End make the top six this season? and an overwhelming 81.2% of those who voted said ‘No’.

There’s a lot of teams in the running for the top six this season. Preston weren’t tipped to really challenge at the start of the season but they’ve certainly shown potential.

The real challenge though is bouncing back from this poor run of form. The players know they can perform and get results but returning to winning ways will be a real test of their mettle and of their ability.

Preston return to Championship action at home vs Millwall later this month.