‘Felt his hamstring’ – Lincoln City loan man to be carefully managed by League Two side

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has said Lincoln City loanee Freddie Draper has felt him hamstring recently.

Walsall didn’t want to take any risks with him in their last League Two outing. They were beaten 4-0 away at Sutton United.

Draper, 19, was ‘tough and go’ for the trip to face the U’s which suggests he won’t be sidelined for too long. His side face Forest Green Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy this evening.

Sadler has provided this update, as per the club website: “Freddie felt his hamstring so we were touch and go with him in many ways so we couldn’t bring him on.

“I think it was important that I didn’t want to push him, especially after that first half, we knew the game was where the game was.

“It was about showing a response in the second half and showing a bit of respect for ourselves in the second half and, at times, I felt we did. Naturally, when you’re 4-0 down it’s difficult but in terms of Freddie, he felt his hamstring so we couldn’t take any risks on him.”

Lincoln man impressing at Walsall

Walsall swooped to land the forward on loan over the summer. He was given the green light to leave Lincoln on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

The youngster has since been a hit in the Midlands. He has scored four goals in 10 league outings so far this term and has bolstered the Saddlers’ attack.

Draper was on the books at Derby County before switching to his parent club in 2021. The teenager has since made 12 appearances during his time at the LNER Stadium, finding the net once.

He was loaned out for the first time to Gainsborough Trinity in non-league to boost his development. He then linked up with Drogheda United last term and found the net eight times in 22 outings for the League of Ireland outfit.

Walsall’s decision to bring him in back in July has turned out to be a shrewd decision. However, he has suffered a blow to his hamstring and they need to carefully ease him back into the team.