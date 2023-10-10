Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Wayne Rooney to Birmingham City and gives his verdict on the potential appointment

Birmingham City look to be closing in on the appointment of former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham City axed John Eustace yesterday, despite the club sitting in 6th place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the season.

The news came as a surprise to many, and the news of Rooney’s potential appointment is even more of a surprise given the 37-year-old’s mediocre managerial career to date.

The latest is that Rooney and Birmingham City remain in talks and that both are confident of seeing a deal go over the line during this month’s international break.

And now, transfer insider and expert Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the situation, confirming that talks are taking place and that Rooney to Birmingham City is ‘considered a matter of time’.

Romano also gave his verdict on the appointment, writing:

“From what I know of his coaching career so far, he still needs some experience before we can predict a great future for him, but for sure he wants to do important things as a football as manager as well after such a great playing career.”

Rooney’s only experience of the Championship came with Derby County, and eventually ended in relegation to League One before the former striker returned to the MLS to take charge of D.C. United.

But after failing to reach the MLS Cup play-offs, Rooney left his position.

Rooney to Birmingham City

To the despair of many Birmingham City fans, it looks like Rooney is very close to taking charge.

Like Romano says, Rooney lacks experience; he’s still very early into his management career and so there’s a bit of leeway for the former England man, but he certainly has big shoes to fill at St Andrew’s.

It appears that Eustace was a well-liked name within the club and among the fans too, so replacing him in such circumstances is going to be difficult for Rooney.

His first game in charge of Birmingham City looks set to be against a former United teammate in Michael Carrick, with Blues heading to Middlesbrough after the international break.