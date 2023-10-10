Ex-Derby County favourite announces surprise news on social media

Derby County’s former defender Curtis Davies has announced that he has switched his international allegiance to Sierra Leone and will be in the squad for their upcoming games.

Veteran defender Davies has been an EFL mainstay over the course of his career. He’s made over 300 Championship appearances but also notched 173 outings in the Premier League and another 73 in League One.

Much of his career has been spent with Derby County. His 175 appearances for the Rams is the most he’s managed for a single club but now, he’s on the books with their League One rivals Cheltenham Town.

Davies was an England U21 international in his youth and was on the bench for the senior team’s 2-1 win over Germany back in 2008. Now, at 38, the centre-back has confirmed a switch in allegiance.

Speaking on X – formerly known as Twitter – former Derby County man Davies shared that he will be linking up with the Sierra Leone squad for their upcoming games against Benin and Somalia. He spoke proudly on the switch, saying:

“I’m delighted to formally announce that I will be joining the Sierra Leone national team for their upcoming friendlies.

“I thought the opportunity to represent the country of my father’s birth had passed but I feel very proud and humbled to have received the call.

“It will be a proud moment for me to pull on the shirt of The Leone Stars and make my family in Sierra Leone proud but most of all my dad. He did everything in his power to give me the best chance to become a footballer, so I dedicate this all to him.

“Looking forward to getting going.”

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

A new chapter

While now in the latter stages of his playing career, Davies’ switch to Sierra Leone opens up a new chapter. He’ll represent his nation over the course of the next two weeks in their friendlies with Benin and Somalia. The level of experience he has and his leadership abilities will make him a valuable addition to the ranks of new manager Amidu Karim.

There are some other names in the squad that fans may be familiar with too. Alongside the former Derby County captain in the squad is QPR defender Osman Kakay.

Another in the ranks is Amadou Bakayoko, who is on loan with Scottish side Dundee from Forest Green Rovers. He also has Bolton Wanderers, Walsall and Coventry City among his former clubs.