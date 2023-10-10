Bradford City poised to rest first-team regular against Grimsby Town

Bradford City are poised to give Richie Smallwood a breather in their game this evening, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph & Argus.

Bradford City are in Papa John’s Trophy action. They face fellow League Two club Grimsby Town at Blundell Park.

The Bantams head into the clash in confident mood after their 1-0 win over Swindon Town in the league last time out. Bobby Pointon scored the winner for them against the Robins.

Smallwood, 32, started last Saturday in the heart of midfield. However, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph & Argus, he is ‘expected’ to be rested against the Mariners tonight.

Bradford to rest midfielder

Bradford’s clash against Grimsby is a chance for some of their fringe players and youngsters to show what they can do. Kevin McDonald is also expected to play a part, despite currently being in interim charge.

The Bantams named the former Fulham man as caretaker manager following their decision to part company with Mark Hughes. They are in the hunt for a new permanent boss at the moment.

Smallwood moved to Valley Parade back in 2022 after his contract at Hull City in the Championship expired. He has since made 65 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and six assists.

The ex-England youth international injects experience into Bradford’s ranks. He has had spells in the past at Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers, playing over 400 games in his career to date.

Smallwood is out of contract at the end of this term meaning he is due to become a free agent next June. The Yorkshire outfit will have a decision to make regarding his long-term future over the course of this campaign.

Bradford face AFC Wimbledon this weekend following their cup trip to Grimsby.