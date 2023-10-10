Bradford City keen on League Two boss as they hunt for Hughes replacement

Bradford City are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Mark Hughes last week. The League Two side are currently sat in 14th position in the table.

They have placed Kevin McDonald in interim charge as they search for the right candidate. He guided them to a 1-0 win over Swindon Town last time out.

Football Insider claim Crewe’s Bell is now in the ‘frame’ for the Valley Parade vacancy. His side are positioned in 6th place after an impressive start to the season.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Bradford need to ensure that they get their next appointment right. They made the play-offs last term but lost at the semi-finals stage over two legs to eventual winners Carlisle United.

Promotion is the aim for the Bantams and they are only four points off the top seven right now. They are in Papa John’s Trophy action tonight against Grimsby Town away.

Crewe named Bell, 40, back in December last year after he had a month in interim charge following David Artell’s dismissal. He then guided them to a 15th place finish in the last campaign.

The Alsager-born man spent his playing days as a midfielder for the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Burton Albion, Mansfield Town and Macclesfield Town. He then hung up his boots in 2013.

Bell then delved into the coaching world at the age of just 32 with the Railwaymen. He has worked his way up from Under-18’s manager to their first-team role.

His side have been one of the surprise packages in the fourth tier so far this term. However, they could face a battle to keep their manager with Bradford now linked.