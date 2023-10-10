Birmingham City closely watching Cheltenham Town man, reporter says

Birmingham City have been taking a close interest in an unnamed Cheltenham Town player, reporter Jon Palmer has said.

Birmingham City are currently managerless after deciding to part ways with John Eustace. It seems for all intents and purposes that Wayne Rooney will be the Championship club’s new boss, with talks starting yesterday and a deal feeling increasingly likely.

Now though, it has emerged that the Blues have had an interest in a Cheltenham Town player.

Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer has shared on X – formerly known as Twitter – that City have been keeping a close eye on an unnamed player, tracking them closely. It remains to be seen if the managerial change impacts their interest though, as it is unknown if said Cheltenham man was a target of Eustace’s or one the club hierarchy have an eye on themselves.

Who are Birmingham City eyeing?

Only time will tell just who Birmingham City have their eyes on, with no concrete suggestions of interest in anyone just yet.

It hasn’t been a great season for Cheltenham Town. They’ve recently had a change of manager themselves, bringing in Darrell Clarke to replace Wade Elliott. They’re rooted to the bottom of the League One table with two points from 12 games and only scored their first goal in the draw against Derby County at the weekend.

Despite their struggles, they do boast some promising players in their ranks. Defender Lewis Freestone, midfielders Will Perry and Elliot Bonds and goalkeeper Luke Southwood are perhaps the standouts, but as said before, there’s no suggestion of just who Birmingham City are eyeing.

The Blues have ambitious owners and after recruiting well over the summer, they’ll be hoping to find success in the transfer window again in January.