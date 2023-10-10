Attacker ‘raring to go’ after landing new home following QPR exit

Lincoln City new boy Olamide Shodipo has said he is ‘raring to go’ after finally landing a new home after leaving QPR.

Lincoln City swooped to re-sign the winger last weekend. He has penned a short-term deal with the League One side.

Shodipo, 26, cut ties with QPR at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract. He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

After joining the Imps, he has told their club website: “I couldn’t wait to come back. I’m just raring to go now, get more minutes and play some games.

“I know the head coach and what he wants, so I know I can do well here. It was good to get some minutes on Saturday and play a competitive game.”

Ahead of their clash against Wolves Under-21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight, he said: “It will be a tough game, but any kind of opposition will be good to get minutes against and get back into a rhythm.”

Lincoln move for winger

Shodipo will give Lincoln more competition and depth in attacking areas over the next couple of months. Their clash this evening is a chance for him to get some more minutes under his belt.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international rose up through the academy at QPR and was a regular for them at various youth levels. He went on to make 44 appearances for their first-team.

The attacker also had various loan spells away from the Championship outfit to gain experience. He had stints at Port Vale, Colchester United, Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday to boost his development.

He then linked up with Lincoln on a temporary basis last term and went on to play 20 games for them altogether, finding the net twice. They have now decided to bring him back permanently.

Mark Kennedy’s side are 14th in the table after the first 10 games and have 15 points on the board. They are five points off the play-offs.