72.8% – Was Valerien Ismael the right appointment for Watford in the summer? Twitter poll

Watford appointed Valerien Ismael in the summer, with the former Barnsley and West Brom boss replacing Chris Wilder.

Watford had three permanent managers in place last season; Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic, and lastly Wilder.

Wilder eventually steered the Hornets to an 11th place finish in the Championship, with Watford then going on to lose key players Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr in the summer transfer window.

Ismael was appointed but he was given very little resources to try and rebuild the team. Since, the Hornets have won just two of their opening 11 league fixtures, sitting in 20th place of the table for this month’s international break.

So was Ismael the right man for Watford?

There’s perhaps very few managers out there who would consider taking on the Watford job, and so the club may well have been limited in who they could’ve brought in ahead of this season.

Ismael was available after leaving Besiktas and given how poorly West Brom started the last season, it made Ismael’s time at the club look slightly better than first thought.

And he obviously did a good job at Barnsley before that, so there was definitely good reason to bring in Ismael. But so far, it’s not really worked out.

The big argument for Ismael is that he just hasn’t been backed in the transfer market; Watford lost two their best attacking players in the summer and they’ve barely replaced them.

Ismael is trying to implement a new philosophy and despite his side being in a lowly league position, he still has a portion of fans on board, and he seemingly has the support of owner Gino Pozzo who handed him a new deal not long ago.

But when we put the question, ‘Was Valerien Ismael the right appointment for Watford in the summer?’ to our Twitter following, an overwhelming 72.8% of followers said ‘No’.

Watford have a crucial Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday coming up after the break.