5 out-of-work managers QPR need to consider as dreadful run continues

QPR are in the bottom three after a poor start to the season, with many fans calling for Gareth Ainsworth’s sacking.

QPR have taken just two wins from their opening 11 Championship fixtures of the season, with Ainsworth also setting a new record for the longest run of home games without a win (11).

The R’s sit in 22nd place of the Champisonhip table and relegation is starting to look like a very real possiblity this season. That is unless, something is done.

Many want Ainsworth gone and with the international break now upon us, it could be the perfect time for the R’s to weigh up a managerial change.

Here we look at five available, out-of-work managers available to QPR…

Nathan Jones

The former Luton Town and Southampton boss may be the most admired on this list, given the good work he did at Kenilworth Road which eventually set the Hatters up for promotion to the Premier League.

He obviously struggled with Southampton in the Premier League, but the Welshman more than proved himself with Luton in the Championship.

Dean Smith

Many Leicester City fans would’ve favoured Dean Smith staying on after the Foxes’ Premier League relegation.

In the end they got an upgrade in Enzo Maresca and Smith remains without a job; the former Brentford and Aston Villa boss won Championship promotion with the latter in 2019.

John Eustace

Former QPR no.2 John Eustace is a man in headlines right now, after he was surprisingly axed by Birmingham City.

Eustace spent time as Mark Warburton’s assistant and showed a lot of qualities as a manager with Birmingham City, with his sacking coming as a shock to many.

Neil Warnock

Another former QPR face; Neil Warnock left his position at Huddersfield Town earlier in the season and as ever, a final dance can’t be ruled out for the 74-year-old.

Given the position that QPR find themsleves in right now, a name like Warnock could be exactly what they need.

Leam Richardson

It’s surprising to see Leam Richardson having been out of work for so long now.

He did a great job with Wigan, guiding them to promotion from League One before being rather harshly sacked during the last campaign.

He’s a young coach with new ideas and he’ll surely make his return to the dugout soon enough.