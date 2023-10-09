‘Unplayable’ – EFL pundit raves about one Portsmouth man after Port Vale win

Portsmouth beat Port Vale 2-0 in League One on Saturday, thanks to two goals from Colby Bishop.

Portsmouth claimed yet another win in League One over the weekend; their fifth in a row and their eighth in the league this season.

John Mousinho’s side find themselves in 1st place of the League One table going into this month’s international break, which sees Pompey host Gillingham in the EFL Trophy tomorrow night.

The break will be a good time for Mousinho and his players to rest up and prepare for the run in to Christmas. He’s had some standout performances from standout players this season, though Bishop stole the headlines on Saturday.

The striker scored his seventh and eighth League One goals of the season, now finding himself as the joint-second highest scorer in the league.

And after the game, EFL pundit Ali Maxwell took to Twitter to laud the 26-year-old’s performance, labelling him as ‘unplayable’ and saying that he was the ‘best player on the pitch’.

Pompey signed Bishop from Accrington Stanley ahead of last season. The Englishman went on to score 20 goals in League One last season, and he’s already, almost half way to matching that record this season.

Bishop firing for Portsmouth

Bishop has been a standout player for Pompey so far this season.

He arguably won his side the game on Saturday, doing so against a tough Port Vale outfit as well, though whether he and Pompey can match this kind of form throughout the season remains to be seen.

Portsmouth have looked good in previous seasons and eventually dropped off, though they’ve perhaps never looked as good as they do right now in League One.

The break gives players like Bishop a time to rest and recover in time for another congested period in the Football League, with Pompey returning to league duty vs Carlisle United later in the month.