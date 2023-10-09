Trusted reporters share key detail in Middlesbrough’s summer swoop for Leeds United star

Middlesbrough have the option to sign Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood on a £1.5m permanent deal, The Athletic has revealed.

Middlesbrough signed forward Greenwood from Leeds United in the summer, bringing him in on a season-long loan. The move has allowed him a shot at more regular minutes away from Elland Road and over the weekend, he netted his first goal in Boro colours.

It was just his second start for the club and he repaid the faith shown in him with a goal in the 4-0 win over Championship rivals Sunderland. Now, in the wake of the win, a significant detail of his summer detail with Middlesbrough has emerged.

The Athletic reporters Michael Walker and Phil Hay have revealed that Boro hold an option to sign the Leeds United talent on a permanent basis. If they wish to do so, it will cost them £1.5m.

Greenwood has three years left on his Leeds United contract, running until the summer of 2026.

The best is yet to come?

There have been promising moments for Greenwood in a Leeds United shirt. The 21-year-old has scored once and provided five assists in 36 appearances for the club’s first-team after starring in the youth ranks.

It looks as though he’s just finding his feet in a Middlesbrough shirt too. He’s now started the last two Championship games and with a first goal to his name, the hope will be that former Arsenal and Sunderland youngster Greenwood can kick on from here and really find form for Boro.

If he does, that £1.5m buy option will start to look very appealing. At his age, the best years of Greenwood’s career are still very much ahead of him and that fee could look like a bargain in the years to come.