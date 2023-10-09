Sunderland release 21-year-old who was signed from Burnley in 2022

Sunderland have confirmed forward Max Thompson has left the club by mutual consent after over a year on Wearside.

Sunderland brought Macclesfield-born Thompson in from Burnley last year. He had previously spent time in Manchester United and Everton’s academies and played once for the Clarets’ first-team prior to his Black Cats switch.

Over the last year or so, Thompson has managed five goals and an assist in 13 games for Sunderland’s U21s but has been unable to force his way into the senior side. His deal contract was due to run until the end of this season but now, the 21-year-old has left prematurely.

It has been confirmed that Sunderland and Thompson have come to an agreement to terminate his stay at the club early. He leaves by mutual consent, allowing him two search for a new club as a free agent.

Head of academy Robin Nicholls explained that there has been a dialogue ongoing amid his limited game time. Now, he’s freed to search for pastures new outside of the transfer window.

Best for all?

While it would’ve been hoped that Thompson would come good and force his way into first-team reckoning, it just hasn’t panned out like that. Game time is key for a young players’ development and with that proving limited in the early stages of the season, it seems best for all that he embarks on a new chapter away from Sunderland.

Plenty of young players have come through the ranks and into the senior side with the Championship club but Thompson will now be looking to test himself at a new team.

He’s got a good level of academy experience under his belt and having spent time in some esteemed academies, Thompson will be hoping to prove his ability on the senior stage at his next club. Time will tell just where that opportunity will come.