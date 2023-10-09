Sunderland man poised to make return from injury against Stoke City

Sunderland playmaker Alex Pritchard is expected to return after the international break, as per the Chronicle Live.

Sunderland have been without the attacking midfielder in their last two Championship outings against Watford and Middlesbrough. They were beaten 4-0 by the latter last time out.

Pritchard, 30, has been sidelined with a calf strain. His last appearance was against Sheffield Wednesday late last month.

As per the Chronicle Live, it is hoped he will be ‘available’ for their trip to Stoke City on Saturday 21st October. He was said to be close to making the squad for Boro last time out.

Sunderland boost incoming

Having Pritchard back will be a big boost for Sunderland as they prepare to take on the Potters. He injects more expensive and quality into their youthful ranks.

The Black Cats landed the former England youth international back in 2021 when they were in League One. He has since made 97 appearances in all competitions and has scored eight goals, four of which came last term.

Pritchard helped the North East club gain promotion from the third tier in his first year. The Orsett-born man was then part of their side who reached the play-offs in the last campaign under Tony Mowbray.

Prior to his switch to Sunderland, he had spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town. His contract at the Stadium of Light expires in June 2024 meaning he has entered the final 12 months of his deal.

Mowbray’s men are currently sat in 4th position in the table after picking up 19 points from their first 11 games. They are nine points off the top two.

Their loss to Middlesbrough was a sucker punch and they will be eager to bounce back at the first time of asking when they face Stoke after the break.