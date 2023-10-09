Struggles on the road and more: 2 positives and 2 negatives from Plymouth Argyle’s season so far

Plymouth Argyle made a long-awaited rise to the Championship for this season, coming up from League One as title winners.

Plymouth Argyle find themselves occupying 18th place in the Championship table with 11 points to their name from as many games. There have been bright moments for the Pilgrims but they’re enduring a tough run at the moment.

Last time out, they fell a 3-1 home defeat against Swansea City, with Luke Cundle scoring the only goal for Steven Schumacher’s side. As a result, they’ve now won just one of their last six second-tier matches, that being a rampant 6-2 win over Norwich City.

With the international break upon us, it is a good time to assess how things have gone thus far. Here, we look at two positives and two negatives from Plymouth Argyle’s campaign to date…

The Home Park factor

While Plymouth Argyle have lost their last two home matches, we’ve seen just how big a part the Home Park atmosphere can play in pushing the side on. It was the same last season and if they’re to maintain their Championship status, it’ll need to be the same this year.

The big win over Norwich City was a perfect example of just what Schumacher’s men can do at home.

Returning loan stars

The permanent deals for Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba made for real statement signings this summer and having them on long-term deals is a big plus.

It will be hoped that new loan men such as Luke Cundle can find a similar level of success while the returning Finn Azaz can replicate the form he showed last season too.

Taking chances when they come

Goals haven’t been too much of a problem until recent weeks. Chances are being created and shooting opportunities are opening up but Plymouth Argyle are starting to struggle to make the most of these chances when they come.

This was on display in the defeat to Swansea City at the weekend, in which one goal was scored from 16 attempts.

On the road

Last but not least, while the home form can be crucial, the record on the road needs to improve.

Argyle have taken two points from a possible 15 away from home. They’ve drawn two and lost three in their five away games.