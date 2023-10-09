‘Something special’ – Ryan Lowe sends message to Preston North End fans following ‘tough’ week

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has moved to thank fans for their ‘special’ support in recent games against Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Preston North End’s impressive start to the season has faded somewhat in recent games. After going unbeaten in their first eight games, the Lilywhites have lost the last three Championship games.

Lowe and co still sit in a thoroughly impressive 3rd place with 20 points from 11 games though. They’ve had a pair of tough games following that first defeat against West Brom too, playing Leicester City and Ipswich Town away from home.

The Foxes beat Preston 3-0 on Wednesday night last week before Town emerged 4-2 victors at Portman Road over the weekend. Now, after the two challenging away games, North End boss Lowe has moved to laud the club’s loyal support.

In a message published on the club’s official website, Lowe hailed Preston’s support as ‘something special’ before vowing to come back stronger after the international break. He said:

“I would just like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans who have travelled in their numbers to support the team during the past week.

“For 2,400 of you to travel to Leicester despite there being rail strikes, and then for another 800 to go five hours to Ipswich on Saturday is fantastic.

“Not just that, but to stay behind to rally the boys and sing your hearts out for them really was something special.

“It was a tough week in many ways but the squad will reset now over the international break and come back stronger.

“Keep up your fantastic support, we all really appreciate it.”

Moving forward together

It’s not easy going from an unbeaten start to three losses on the trot, and going into the international break without ending that tough streak will come as a blow to the morale. However, the squad and coaching team will be fully focused on using the break to prepare for a return to action later this month.

The loyal support on the road clearly goes a long way for Lowe and his players too. It’s clear that the supporters are just as invested in what Preston North End are working towards as the management team are, and that will go a long way.

Once the international fixtures are out of the way, Preston will return to action at home to Millwall on Saturday 21st. Another game at Deepdale follows that, with Southampton coming to town.