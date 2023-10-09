Sheffield Wednesday offered encouragement amid fears of ‘bad’ injury to 24-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Neil Thompson has said Akin Famewo’s injury looks as though it won’t be as bad as first thought.

Sheffield Wednesday man Famewo has been a regular in the early stages of this season. He’s started nine of the 11 Championship games the Owls have had so far but was absent from the draw with Huddersfield Town after coming off in the latter stages of the West Brom defeat.

He couldn’t continue against the Baggies, leaving Wednesday with 10 men for the final stages, perhaps indicating that the injury might not be a good one.

Now though, with the international break upon us, it seems the Owls’ fears have been allayed.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, caretaker boss Thompson suggested there were fears the injury could be a bad one, but he has said that it looks better than initially thought. He said:

“I don’t think he is as bad as what we thought he might be so that’s encouraging.

“We will see where he goes in the next few weeks but I don’t think it is as bad as what we thought.”

Back soon?

While it remains to be seen just how long Famewo is out, it will be reassuring to hear from Thompson that the blow isn’t as bad as first feared. He has been a regular this season, offering his services as a centre-back and left-back.

Depending on how long he faces out, it could be that he makes his return to action under new management. Xisco Munoz is gone and the hope will be that a replacement can come in sooner rather than later, allowing them to get to work with the squad over the break before a return to action.

After the international break, Sheffield Wednesday face Watford away from home. That could prove a challenging first game for the new manager, whoever they may be, but the Hornets are struggling too. They sit in 20th, so it could also present a good opportunity for a much-needed first league win.