QPR man given green light to extend loan spell away

QPR defender Trent Rendall will stay on loan at Eastleigh for another month, as announced by the non-league side’s official website.

QPR have let the youngster remain away from them for another four weeks. He moved to the National League from the Championship on deadline day.

Rendall, 22, has since caught the eye with the Spitfires. He has made nine league appearances for them in all competitions to date.

The Hoops have now given him the green light to prolong his stay in the fifth tier and he will be eager to get more game time under his belt.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

QPR man to stay away

Rendall was on the books at Arsenal before switching to QPR back in 2014. The prospect has since risen up through the academy ranks and has been a regular for the London outfit at various youth levels over recent times.

However, he is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the Hoops and still has a few players ahead of him in his position which has paved the way for another temporary exit for this term.

Rendall has had spells away at Eastbourne and Gloucester City in the past and is now at Eastleigh as he continues his development.

QPR have had a tough start to the new campaign and find themselves down in 22nd place, two points from safety.

They have picked up eight points from their first 11 outings this term and were beaten 4-0 at home by Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Their confidence will be low heading into the international break and the pressure is on Gareth Ainsworth to turn things around. Their next fixture is against Huddersfield Town away on Saturday 21st October.