Portsmouth make decision over 27-year-old ahead of Gillingham clash, he’s missed the last four games

Portsmouth will not risk Connor Ogilvie against Gillingham despite his return to full training, John Mousinho has said.

Portsmouth left-back Ogilvie has been a mainstay in the side for much of his time at the club. However, he’s had to watch the last four games from the sidelines due to injury.

He had started all seven League One games before being forced off in the second half against Barnsley last month – a game he’d scored in too. Now, it seems he’ll have to wait just a little longer before his return to action.

Speaking prior to the Tuesday night clash with Gillingham in the EFL Trophy, Portsmouth boss Mousinho shared that while Ogilvie has returned to full training, he will not be risked against the Gills. His words were relayed by reporter Andrew Moon, with Mousinho adding that a strong XI will be fielded.

#Pompey head coach John Mousinho says Connor Ogilvie is back in full training but won’t be risked tomorrow. Mousinho says it’ll be a stronger eleven than the previous round of the competition — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) October 9, 2023

Another start for Jack Sparkes?

In Ogilvie’s absence, summer signing Jack Sparkes has found himself as the starting left-back. With Mousinho planning on going strong, it could be that he maintains his place in the side for this tie too.

Sparkes and Ogilvie, while playing in the same role, offer a differing skillset to one another. Ogilvie has been a consistent performer in his time at Portsmouth, proving a reliable option on the left-hand side as more of a defensive-minded player.

Sparkes on the other hand is a more attacking, creative presence on the left. That has been on show during this run in the team too, managing two assists in four games. It will be interesting to see if he can keep his place in the team when Ogilvie is deemed ready to go though, with the latter offering a more consistent and defensive option on the left of Mousinho’s defence.