‘Nonsense decision’ – Local reporter blasts Birmingham City over John Eustace sacking

Birmingham City have sacked John Eustace, with Wayne Rooney now expected to be named as their new boss.

Birmingham City sit in 6th place of the Championship table as things stand.

Blues fans may not be able to remember the last time they were in the play-offs come the October international break, but yet, the club have decided to sack the manager.

Eustace was a very well-liked name among the fans but he looks set to be replaced by a manager in Rooney who has very little pedigree, having just left D.C. United after failing to make the MLS Cup play-offs.

And having his say on the situation, Express & Star journalist Matt Maher tweeted:

“Blues were favourites to be relegated last season. John Eustace kept them up with room to spare, they now sit sixth in the Championship and he’s been sacked so the club can parachute in someone who struggled in the MLS. It’s a nonsense decision.”

Birmingham City beat neighbours West Brom in their last outing. Eustace oversaw back-to-back wins before his sacking, leaving with a record of 21 wins from 63 games in charge.

And Blues finished in 17th place of the Championship table under Eustace last season, despite the bookies tipping them to be relegated, as Maher points out.

Rooney set for Birmingham City?

Rooney will surely be given a chance by Birmingham City fans. The supporters don’t want to see this good form come to an end and if Rooney goes on to succeed, then fair play to the board.

But it’s so difficult to see Rooney being an improvement on Eustace.

Eustace is a proven coach and he was doing a great job with Birmingham City, wheread Rooney just seems like a big name; he’s yet to really prove himself as a boss.

But the England and Manchester United legend has a chance to do exactly that at Birmingham City, with a trip to Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough looking like his first potential game as Blues boss.