‘Must be true’ – 52-year-old manager laughs off Sheffield Wednesday links, ‘zero contact’ made

Sheffield Wednesday’s former caretaker manager Lee Bullen has rubbished speculation regarding a return to Hillsborough after Xisco Munoz’s exit.

Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to part ways with Spaniard Munoz has seen Neil Thompson take charge on a caretaker basis. And, as always, the change in manager has seen plenty of speculation ensue.

There have been early links with a host of contenders, some from credible outlets and some the inevitable social media speculation that nearly always follows a sacking. It seems that rumours of a return for former assistant and caretaker Bullen fall into the latter category.

Quizzed on the rumours of a return to Sheffield Wednesday, Bullen wasted no time in dismissing the links. He insisted there has been no contact and affirmed his commitment to current club Ayr United.

Bullen told the Ayr Advertiser:

“If it’s on social media it must be true, isn’t it? That’s the way the world works nowadays, is it not?

“There’s no truth in it. I’m comfortable here, I’m happy here.

“I’ve had zero contact so there is nothing happening there.

“I’m just preparing and looking forward to going back to an old haunt of mine at East End Park a week on Saturday.”

Bullen, 52, spent over nine years at Sheffield Wednesday. He was assistant manager to numerous bosses and spent three spells as caretaker boss, then spending the last year-and-a-half of his time at the club as U21s manager prior to his Ayr United move.

The hunt for a new boss

Work has already begun in Sheffield Wednesday’s hunt for a new boss so it will be hoped a fresh manager can come through the door sooner rather than later. Getting them in as soon as possible would allow them to settle into proceedings at Hillsborough and gain an understanding of the squad over the course of the break.

As touched on before, plenty of names have been linked with the Championship club. Whoever comes in will need to turn things around quickly, with the Owls still winless this season and bottom of the table.

Time will tell who comes in but it won’t be Bullen after – to no surprise – he dismissed the rumours of Wednesday’s interest.