Mark Goldbridge reacts to John Eustace’s Birmingham City sacking with Manchester United legend edging towards job

Birmingham City have this morning parted ways with John Eustace.

Birmingham City have sacked Eustace after almost a year-and-a-half in charge, with the former midfielder winning 21 of his 63 games in charge of the club.

Blues achieved a fairly commendable 17th place finish last time round and after a positive summer transfer window currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table, having won their last two.

Despite that, Eustace has been sacked, and it looks like former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is poised to take charge, with the 37-year-old having recently left D.C. United.

And reacting to the news of Eustace’s sacking, Manchester United pundit Mark Goldbridge tweeted:

“6th in the league and sacking a manager? Either a brave and incredible move or the opposite. Let’s see.”

Rooney began his managerial career with Derby County. He won 24 of his 85 games at the helm with the Rams eventually being relegated into League One, before Rooney returned to the States with D.C. United.

Since, Rooney has won 14 of 53 games in charge, with his side missing out on the MLS Cup play-offs which eventually led to his departure from the club over the weekend.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Rooney to Birmingham City

This is potentially one of the most surprising managerial decisions of the Century.

Eustace is so well-liked among the fans and whilst some might say he’s not the long-term answer for Blues, he’s more than capable of providing in the medium-term, and like Goldbridge says, it’s a very bold move.

And replacing him with a manager in Rooney who’s yet to really impress in the dugout seems even more surprising.

Rooney looks set to take charge now and whilst he’ll no doubt have the supporters on side, he’s got a lot to prove and some big shoes to fill.

Expect Eiustace to land another Championship job soon enough.