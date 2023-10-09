‘Looks so confident’ – Swansea City man previously exiled by Martin is becoming a key player for Duff: Opinion

Swansea City made it four wins in a row after beating Plymouth Argyle 3-1 on Saturday.

Swansea City, after a poor start to the season which saw Michael Duff coming under the spotlight, have since won their last four and are unbeaten five.

They’ve moved up into 12th place of the Championship table after a 3-1 win at Plymouth over the weekend, with Jerry Yates, Ollie Cooper, and Josh Key scoring in the second half to seal a comeback win.

Jamie Paterson was on hand to provide the final goal for summer signing Key, who impressed on the day along with the 31-year-old Paterson.

The former Bristol City man endured a stop-start campaign last time round. He was in and out of favour under Martin and he started the season out of Duff’s starting XI, but he’s since started the last five for Swansea.

Wales Online rated Paterson’s performance on Saturday an 8/10, with reporter Tom Coleman adding:

“A couple of misplaced passes aside, he was at the heart of the equaliser and the third. Just looks so confident under this regime. Pass for Key’s goal was inch-perfect. Subbed.”

There was a time during both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons where Paterson was exiled from the first-team by former manager Russell Martin, with Paterson having been put up for sale in the January transfer window at the start of this year.

Paterson in contention for Swansea City

Paterson has always been a player with quality, and whilst his time with Swansea City hasn’t been all that straight-forward, he’s once again showing why he’s so important.

Duff is getting the best out of his players and he’s getting the best out of Paterson, who now has three assists to his name in nine Championship outings this season.

Swansea are really making strides now and the break arguably comes at a bad time for them.

Swansea City return to action at home vs league leaders Leicester City after the international break.