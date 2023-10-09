Leicester City scouts spotted on Portuguese scouting trip as FC Porto secure narrow victory

Leicester City scouts were in attendance to watch Porto vs Portimonense over the weekend, O Jogo has reported (via Sport Witness).

Leicester City’s squad is looking pretty strong as they sit top of the Championship table after 11 games. The Foxes boast what is up there with the best teams the second-tier has seen after dropping from the second-tier, maintaining a number of standout performers after relegation.

While there were summer exits for high-profile names like Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, Enzo Maresca boasts a squad many believe is far above this level.

Now though, it seems they’re not resting on their laurels having been spotted on a transfer mission over the weekend. O Jogo (via Sport Witness) reports that Leicester City scouts were on the short list of teams in attendance as Porto beat Portimonense over the weekend.

It remains unknown who was on their radar. The game was decided by a single goal, with Brazilian striker Evanilson securing a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

On the lookout

It seems Leicester City have one eye on potential January transfer window targets. It shows they’re looking to strengthen and further bolster their ranks despite enjoying such a strong start to the season, and that can only be a good thing.

Time will tell if anyone from the Porto vs Portimonense game appears as a firm target further down the line, but there’s certainly no harm in taking in a game or two, even when the window is still a few months away.

Leicester City have already recruited from Portugal this season. Abdul Fatawu signed on loan from Sporting CP so it will be interesting to see if the club dip into the same market later in the campaign following this recent mission.