‘Knows the club’ – Journalist says QPR could do worse than go after 43-year-old boss

Birmingham City have sacked John Eustace as manager.

Birmingham City sit in 6th place of the Championship table going into this month’s international break. Despite that, the club have this morning sacked the former QPR no.2.

And with QPR struggling under Gareth Ainsworth, with many fans calling for a change in manager during this month’s break, Eustace’s name might well be one that R’s fans start calling for.

He’s someone who knows the club well having previously worked as Mark Warburton’s no.2, and his recent showing at Birmingham City suggests that he’ll quickly become an in demand name as jobs open up.

Taking to Twitter in light of Eustace’s exit, journalist Darren Witcoop has suggested that Eustace, 43, would be a good bet for QPR should they part ways with Ainsworth.

He tweeted:

“You’d think Birmingham had learnt their lesson in sacking a popular manager doing well and replacing with a big name in Zola. Wayne Rooney might do a good job but he starts on back foot. QPR could do worse than now look at old No 2 John Eustace, who knows the club.”

Eustace won 21 of his 63 games in charge of Birmingham City. Ainsworth meanwhile has won just five of his opening 25 games in charge of QPR, losing 16 and finding his side in 22nd place of the table as things stand.

Eustace to QPR?

QPR are in a bit of turmoil right now. Performances have been worsening and off the field, it doesn’t seem like QPR are making any progress or positive decisions.

But many fans will argue that QPR have enough quality in the side to avoid relegation this season, with Ainsworth simply not doing enough to get the best out of his players.

His tactics and style of play may well be what’s holding the club back and someone like Eustace with newer ideas could well be the answer for QPR.

Though whether or not he’d return to QPR, especially so soon after leaving Birmingham City, remains to be seen.