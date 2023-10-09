Journalist shares behind the scenes at Birmingham City as club verge on Wayne Rooney appointment

Birmingham City look set to axe John Eustace and replace him with Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham City have made a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign. Blues sit in 6th after winning their last two in the Championship, beating neighbours West Brom 3-1 in their last outing.

But it seems like Eustace is about to be axed. A deal for Rooney to replace Eustace is seemingly done and many believe it to be a very harsh decision on Eustace, who has earned plaudits for his side’s performances this season.

And taking to Twitter yesterday, journalist Neil Moxley clarified the situation at Birmingham City, stating that chief executive officer Garry Cook is the man behind Rooney’s pending arrival at St Andrew’s.

Moxley’s tweet read:

“Just so everyone is clear on what’s happening here. The chief executive is driving this. No-one else. Eustace has huge support at the training ground & is well-liked by pretty much everyone. This smacks of Rowett/Zola II. Knighthead s/be firing Garry Cook. Not the manager.”

Yesterday, it was revealed that Rooney had left his current position at D.C. United after the club failed to reach the MLS Cup play-offs, with the 37-year-old having retuned to the States in July last year.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Rooney to Birmingham City

‘Why?’ Is the question that many Birmingham City fans will be asking right now.

After such a positive summer and positive start to the season, what is the need to replace a proven coach in Eustace with a big name player in Rooney?

Rooney showed at Derby County that he might not have the tactical nouse that many of his rival managers have, with Liam Rosenior arguably the brains behind any success he had at Pride Park.

Eustace has overseen some poor results this season, and he may not be the be-all and end-all for Blues, but he has the club in 6th right now, so sacking him seems barbaric.

Rooney may well surprise us and if he does, it’ll be a masterstroke from the club. But few are expecting the move to pay dividends.