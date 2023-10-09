Former QPR attacker announces retirement aged 36

The ex-QPR striker has decided to call time on his playing career at the age of 36. His last club was Brest last season.

Remy, who made 30 caps for France, penned a short-term deal with the Ligue 1 outfit in February. His contract then expired in the summer.

GetFrenchFootballNews has said the player announced that he was hanging up his boots recently on Prime Video. He now has a decision to make on what to do next.

End of the road for former QPR attacker

QPR swooped to sign Remy in January 2013 to bolster their attacking options whilst they were in the Premier League. Prior to his switch to England, he had spells at Lyon, Nice, Lens and Marseille in his native country.

The R’s stayed up in his first year at the club. He went on to make 16 appearances for the London club, chipping in with six goals.

He was then given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis by the Hoops in the 2013/14 campaign and spent a season at Newcastle United.

Remy was a hit with the Toon Army and scored 14 goals in all competitions. QPR then sold him to Chelsea and he found the net on 12 occasions for the Blues in 47 outings before a loan move to Crystal Palace.

He left Stamford Bridge in 2017 and has since had stints all over Europe with the likes of Las Palmas, Getafe, Lille, Çaykur Rizespor and Adana Demirspor.

Remy had one last hurrah in France with Brest last term but following their decision not to extend his stay, he has now decided to retire from the game.