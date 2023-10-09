Derby County boss drops big selection hint ahead of Notts County trip

Derby County boss Paul Warne has said he will put out a ‘strong’ side for their upcoming Papa John’s Trophy clash.

Derby County take on Notts County at Meadow Lane tomorrow night. They head into the match on the back of their 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town in League One over the weekend.

The Rams are currently sat in 8th position in the table after the first 11 games. They are only two points outside the play-offs.

Warne has said, as per the official club website: “I will go as strong as I can (against Notts County) because I want to win the game. We don’t play for 11 days after that so it’s a good opportunity to get game time in lads but I want to win. If the lads who play significantly impress then it gives them an opportunity to play in the next game.”

Derby selection decisions to make

As the manager alluded to, they don’t play for 11 days after their clash against Notts County. Therefore, it is a chance to give their players some more minutes.

Derby won 2-0 in the same competition last month at home to Lincoln City after goals by Louie Sibley and Tom Barkhuizen. They are in a strong position to qualify if they are victorious against the Magpies.

Although the cup has caused controversy over recent years with Premier League teams allowed to put B teams in, it is still a chance for teams like the Rams to play a final at Wembley. Bolton Wanderers won it last year.

Warne will have some selection decisions to make ahead of their upcoming clash and his comments suggest he will play some senior players which will give them their best chance of winning.

Derby face an away match against Shrewsbury Town after the break.